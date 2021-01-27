IGAD vindicates Kenya in diplomatic row with Somalia

Kenya says it has been vindicated in the ongoing row with Somali after a report of the Fact-Finding Mission by IGAD affirmed that the allegations against Kenya are ‘wholly’ unfounded.

Somali had accused Kenya of interfering with its internal affairs claims Kenya has denied.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said It is also clear that the decision by the Federal Government of Somalia to severe diplomatic relations with Kenya was uncalled for and has negatively impacted the lives of Somali nationals who seek relief and amenities in Kenya, AMISOM operations and the livelihoods of citizens of both countries.

The statement adds that it is now evident that the simulated crisis being contrived by Somalia does not advance IGAD’s vision for achieving peace, prosperity and regional integration in the region.

“During its visit to Kenya, the Fact-Finding Mission was provided irrefutable evidence invalidating all allegations against Kenya and accorded every assistance including a visit to the Kenya–Somali border to independently verify facts on the ground” read the statement.

Kenya further reiterates it will not be drawn into the reckless campaign whose sole intent remains the creation of artificial fissures for parochial and domestic political ends at the expense of regional peace and security.

“Further, this impartial report definitively settles the matter; Kenya will not be drawn into this reckless campaign whose sole intent remains the creation of artificial fissures for parochial and domestic political ends at the expense of regional peace and security”.

The fact-finding mission was headed by Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti under the mandate of the Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government.

The mission visited both Kenya and Somalia between 9th and 13th January 2020 and held extensive consultations with authorities in both countries with a view to establishing the facts.

“It is recalled that during the 38th Extraordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government held on 20th December 2020 in Djibouti; the Federal Government of Somalia reiterated atypical allegations against Kenya causing the Assembly to call for a verification of these unsubstantiated allegations”

Kenya pledged to continue upholding a long-standing commitment to regional peace and security.

“Working with different Somali administrations, IGAD and other partners, the Government and People of Kenya have spared no cost to stabilise Somalia and create conditions for peace and prosperity; this remains our long-held commitment from which we will not be distracted,” MFA said.

“It is incumbent on the administrations to whom this hard-worn peace has been entrusted to, to honour the sacrifices made in the past and the will of the people by making a constructive contribution to regional peace, security and prosperity” it added.

