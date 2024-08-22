IGAD warns 62 million in East Africa face hunger amid climate, conflict turmoil

"62.9 million people in East Africa (over 25% of the region's population) are suffering from acute food insecurity in 2024, up from 61.9 million in 2023." -IGAD

The latest IGAD Regional Focus of the 2024 Global Report on Food Crises has revealed an alarming surge in food insecurity across East Africa, with over 62.9 million people now facing acute hunger up from 61.9 million in 2023.

Countries across the region including Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda are some of the most affected.

The report further shows a severe situation in Sudan, where famine persists in Zamzam camp in North Darfur, with 13 other areas at risk as a result of recurring climate extremes and economic shocks.

The region’s food security is also at a critical juncture, with the combined effects of recent El Niño-induced floods and persistent dry conditions in 2024 devastating agricultural production.

Economic challenges, including inflation, currency depreciation, and volatile global food markets, have exacerbated the crisis, limiting access to food for millions.

An unprecedented displacement crisis has further aggravated the situation, with 25 million people displaced across the region by mid-2024.

Since April 2023, the conflict in Sudan has displaced 7.9 million people, making it the world’s largest internal displacement crisis further straining already scarce humanitarian resources in neighboring countries.

IGAD’s Executive Secretary, H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu has called for urgent collective action, linking the crisis to the broader challenges of climate change, economic instability, and conflict.

He underscored the need for resilience-building and conflict resolution to mitigate the crisis’s long-term impacts.

WFP’s Deputy Regional Director for Eastern Africa, Rukia Yacoub, highlighted Sudan’s devastating hunger crisis, noting its impact on neighboring countries already struggling with food insecurity.

Meanwhile, Farayi Zimudzi of FAO stressed the importance of proactive measures to protect livelihoods and mitigate future shocks, as well as peace-building initiatives that safeguard agricultural production and promote long-term stability.