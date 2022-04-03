IGAD welcomes South Sudan agreement on force unification

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr Workneh Gebeyehu this evening welcomed the signing of an agreement between South Sudan parties to the R-ARCSS with armed forces to unify their forces.

Dr. Workneh applauded today’s agreement as an important milestone towards the full implantation of Transitional Security Arrangements in particular and the R-ARCSS in general.

Dr. Workneh commended H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Vice-President H.E. Riek Machar and the parties to the agreement for the goodwill and thanked the Government of the Republic of Sudan, the Chair of IGAD, for brokering the deal.

The Executive Secretary calls on all the parties to respect the terms of the agreement and implement it fully, faithfully, and timely.

Source: Release