Government hails IGAD for support in fight against COVID-19

The government has hailed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for availing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) that will be used at the Dadaab Refugee.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman who spoke at during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Kenya Medical Training School in Karen said the donation will go a long way in assisting healthcare workers at the Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa County.

@KenyaGov?? appreciates the continued support from @igadsecretariat towards addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the region specifically to the border Counties.

Health Chief Adminstrative Secretary ( CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman. pic.twitter.com/1oaamwVSZr — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) August 18, 2020



Speaking at the same function, Garissa Governor Ali Korane noted that 80% of COVID-19 positive cases in Garissa County are from Dadaab refugee camp which plays host to the largest number of refugees.

Governor Korane called for targeted messaging to young people which has made the young people imagine that they are free of the virus and that it is only a threat to the older people and those with underlying health conditions.

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu has warned that COVID-19 is complicating matters for the horn of Africa countries that are still grappling with the climatic challenges and the locust invasion.

He noted that the countries in the region are still dealing with high numbers of people who have tested positive to COVID-19 with Ethiopia leading with 1000 positive cases.

Dr Gebeyehu said IGAD was focusing on long term interventions that will contribute to strengthening National health systems.