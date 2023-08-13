Ignatius Kiptoo team wins KCB East Africa Safari Golf tour in Kericho

Kericho Club Captain Ignatius Kiptoo led his team of Chris Birgen, Raymond Keter and Erastus Orina to triumph at the 10th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour emerging the winning team at the 9-hole Kericho course.

They returned a combined score of 112 points beating the team of Richard Korir, Onesmus Maritim, Kipkirui Langat and John Sang who garnered 110 points to be crowned the runner up team. The two teams join 9 other teams that have already booked a slot in the grand finale.

Handicap 16 golfer Charles Siele carded 43 stableford points to be crowned the overall winner of the tourney that brought together a field of 104 golfers.

Speaking on behalf of the winning team, Kericho Captain Ignatius Kiptoo said: “I am elated to be in the winning team today. I did not play very well, especially at hole number 8. However, my four ball team was a formidable team, that’s why we made it to the podium. We know that the grand finale is not too far away so we will embark on a rigorous training schedule to ensure that we compete with some of the best golfers from around the country.

Raymond Bii playing off handicap 49 was named the overall men’s winner carding 39 stableford points while Joan Mitei of Kisii golf club who plays off handicap 26 clinched the lady winner award.

Sam Gathura of Muthaiga golf club became the guest winner with 36 points while handicap 19 lady golfer Milicent Melo carded 36 points to take home the staff winner award.

In the junior category, handicap 36 golfer Ivan Kiprono carded an impressive 30 points to bag the award. Daniel Tanui who plays off handicap 7 won the longest drive award in the men category while handicap 15 golfer Lydia Jebichii clinched the longest driver award in the ladies’ category.

In a bid to expand the sport of golf, KCB hosts the ladies’ and juniors’ clinics on Sunday morning. The clinics have so far reached over 500 participants and have enabled budding golfers to hone their skills.

With the emerging environmental threats owing to climate change and other factors, KCB continues with its tree planting initiative at the Kericho course as the bank bolsters its sustainability efforts.