IGRTC launches comprehensive transfer of functions exercise for counties

The Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) has commenced a thorough validation of the transfer of functions exercise.

In a statement, IGRTC Chairman, Kithinji Kiragu, emphasized the committee’s determination to complete the exercise in line with the directive issued by President William Ruto during the 10th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit.

He highlighted the importance of fostering consultation, cooperation, and coordination between the two levels of government county and national governments to achieve the objectives of the transfer of functions exercise.

The exercise includes the transfer of human resources, financial resources, and legislative reviews, among others.

The process also aims to strengthen devolution and empower local governments to ensure citizens receive quality services while streamlining the performance of key functions by both levels of government.

Teams comprising representatives from county governments, national government state agencies, and the Council of Governors are participating in the exercise.

IGRTC is a body mandated with implementing Summit resolutions and ensuring seamless operations by both levels of Government