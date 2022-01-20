Ikolomani Constituency embarks on NHIF enrollments

The NG-CDF Ikolomani Constituency is distributing NHIF cards to 630 vulnerable inhabitants of Ikolomani constituency to benefit from health insurance through the constituency’s social security programme.

The beneficiaries are drawn from the 22 administrative areas (sub-locations) of the constituency.

According to a statement by National Government Constituencies Development Fund, this programme is the Fund’s goal to enhance the realization of Universal Health Coverage goals as stipulated in the Big Four Agenda and the UN’s Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development.

The initiative is also geared towards the realization of Medium-Term Plan 3 target of Kenya’s Vision 2030 on Health Insurance Project for the elderly people and persons with severe disability that targets to cover approximately 1.7 million people by the end of this year; and Health Insurance Subsidy Programme for the orphans and the poor to cover about 1.5 million people by the end of this year.

During the launch of distribution programme in Malinya, Ikolomani Member of Parliament Benard Masaka Shinali said that this programme will go a long way in supporting the vulnerable people in the society to access essential healthcare services that they would have missed due to financial constraints.

The MP, who is also the patron of the Fund added that he was devoted to ensuring the most vulnerable people in the constituency access healthcare services, help reduce the burden of disease and preventable deaths.

Beneficiaries of the first phase of enrollments are drawn from the following category of people:

Persons living with disabilities Needy elderly persons above 60 years Needy widows and widowers Orphans and vulnerable children

NG-CDF Ikolomani Constituency partnered with PharmAccess Foundation and Amref in this initiative in socio-economic mapping of the constituency to identify vulnerable people and financing their insurance premiums.

This financial year (FY: 2021/2022), NG-CDF Ikolomani Constituency will pay insurance premiums to 1300 vulnerable inhabitants of the constituency.