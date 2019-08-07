Ikolomani MP speaks on feud over son’s death

The family of Ikolomani Member of Parliament Bernard Shinali has finally broken the silence over the family feud surrounding his son Chris Atema’s death.

The family is now accusing the mother of the late Atema for failing to seek clarification on her son’s funeral preparations but instead seeking reprieve through the media hence painting the family in bad faith.

The mother of the late Atema claims she has been kept in the dark over her son’s burial preparations by the Shinali family.

She is said to have sought reprieve through the media once she learnt of her son’s death accusing the family of blocking her from the funeral preparations.

The Shinali family says that she should have used the proper channel and approach the family as par the family traditions instead of painting the family in bad light.

The woman Petronila Munyanza claims the legislator dated and got her pregnant in 1981 when she was still in primary school.

She gave birth to Chris Atema Masakah in 1982 but Shinali’s family rejected her and the infant. She raised the boy until he was in class eight.

Shinali later took custody of Atema through secondary school and university before he proceeded to US where he became a Marine.

The youthful soldier drowned last month in Arizona, America as he tried to rescue a girl from a swimming pool.

She wants to be included in funeral plans and also be party to any form of compensation that may come following the death of her son.

MP Shinali has insisted that he has not prevented anyone from burial plans and urged the public to understand that this is a difficult time for him.

Funeral preparations are underway with his body set to arrive in the country on the 11th of August 2019.

