Ildamat Stadium comes alive for World Bee Day in Kajiado County

The vibrant Ildamat Stadium buzzed with excitement as Kajiado County marked World Bee Day with a grand celebration.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Bee Engaged with Youth” and it highlighted the roles youth can play in protecting bees and other pollinators.

Organized by local beekeeping associations in collaboration with environmental NGOs and the county government, the event drew crowds from all walks of life, including farmers, students, environmentalists, and government officials.

The celebration began with a traditional Maasai dance, honouring the community’s cultural heritage and their harmonious relationship with nature.

Jonathan Mueke, Principal Secretary of the State Department of Livestock Development and keynote speaker, stressed the urgent need for action.

He described bees as indicators of a healthy environment and asserted that protecting them is crucial for safeguarding the future.

Mueke urged attendees to commit to creating a sustainable world where bees and humans thrive together highlighting the significant decline in bee populations, raising concerns among environmentalists and agricultural experts.

He attributed the decline to factors such as habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, and diseases.

Emphasizing bees’ essential role in pollinating crops and wild plants, he noted that their decline threatens to disrupt ecosystems and agricultural productivity.

Mueke called for initiatives to protect and restore bee habitats, reduce pesticide usage, and promote sustainable beekeeping practices to reverse this troubling trend and ensure the survival of bee populations for future generations.

Oh his part, Governor Joseph ole Lenku, a strong advocate for sustainable agriculture, also addressed the gathering.

He discussed climate-proof environment initiatives aimed at restoring rangelands and increasing tree cover to create a conducive environment for beekeeping.

Lenku reiterated the importance of bees for pollination, which supports crops, food security, and biodiversity emphasizing the duty to protect and ensure the survival of bees.

To support these efforts, Lenku launched the Kajiado Beekeeping Cooperative Society, an umbrella body to unite all Kajiado beekeepers and strengthen the bee value chain.

Additionally, he introduced the Kajiado County Beekeeping Strategy, developed in partnership with WWF-Kenya.

These initiatives according to Lenku are designed to support beekeepers through training programs, grants for sustainable practices, and the creation of bee-friendly zones.

Bernard Atonga, Head of People & Culture at WWF-Kenya, emphasized the importance of nature-based solutions for advancing socio-economic development and nature conservation.

Atonga explained that beekeeping offers significant economic opportunities, particularly for rural communities. He noted that by adopting beekeeping, local farmers can diversify their income sources.

Atonga mentioned that honey, beeswax, and other bee products have high market value and can provide a stable income, helping to alleviate poverty and improve the quality of life for beekeepers and their families.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in various workshops and demonstrations. Local beekeepers shared their knowledge on sustainable beekeeping practices, demonstrating how to set up and maintain beehives.

These sessions were especially popular among small-scale farmers looking to diversify their income sources and improve crop yields through enhanced pollination.

Children and students were not left out; interactive educational sessions taught them about the life cycle of bees, the process of honey production, and the importance of bees in maintaining ecological balance.

Environmental organizations used the platform to raise awareness about the threats facing bee populations, including habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change.

They advocated for policies to protect bees and promote biodiversity, emphasizing that everyone has a role to play in conservation efforts.

The celebration concluded on a hopeful note with a community pledge to safeguard the bees and a commitment to continue the journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

As attendees departed, they carried with them not only the sweet taste of local honey but also a deeper understanding and appreciation of the tiny pollinators that play such a crucial role in their lives.