I’ll be on the ballot for 2022,says Mututho

Former National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Chairman John Mututho has said he will contest for a seat in the upcoming elections set for August 2022.

Mututho who was unsuccessful in 2017 during Nakuru gubernatorial polls did not disclose specific position although according to political analysts,he will be seeking to unseat the current county boss Lee Kinyanjui or vie as a Member of Parliament for Naivasha Constituency.

“I am upto the task and given an opportunity I will serve deligently to deliver on people’s needs.What I intend to introduce is politics of 1955-1978 where leaders were chosen to serve but not to eat like what is happening today.Currently our crop of leaders are scrambling to eat roads, dams,electricity among others and this shouldn’t be the case.We need servant-oriented leaders not people serving their greedy interest” he said.

Mututho is among the former political bigwigs who were key in making crucial decisions in past governments and are facing a daunting task as they try to make a comeback.

The leaders enjoyed a close relationship and respect with past presidents and when they were ousted from their respective seats, the news was received in disbelief.

They include former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth (Gatanga), Kabando wa Kabando (former Mukurwe-ini MP),(former Tigania West), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Laikipia East), Jamleck Kamau (Kigumo), Martha Karua (Gichugu), and Lenny Kivuti (former Embu senator).

Mututho lost Naivasha parliamentary seat in 2013 and said he was not voted out by the electorate but rather by a well-organised web of cartel and drug lords who played with the psychology of the voters.

“They went out in a door-to-door campaign with huge chunks of money strategy lying to people that I would be appointed Minister by the president but in my times in the political cold I have analysed the situation and I’m now ready for the game,” he added.

Mututho was the man behind the Alcohol Control Act that limited the operation time of bars and other alcohol selling outlets to 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and 2pm to 11pm on weekends.