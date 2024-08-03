I’ll criminalize failure to pay pending bills, Mbadi says

Finance Cabinet nominee John Mbadi has said that he will criminalize failure to pay pending bills if appointed.

Mbadi, among four nominated from the opposition side in President William Ruto’s broad-based Government proposed stringent measures to address the monster in pending bills.

“We should criminalize failure to pay pending bills. As CS Finance, I will make sure that we have a system in place which locks anyone who attempts to pay new bills and ignoring an old one,” the Finance CS nominee said.

During his vetting, the ODM nominated MP said that he will implement a system that will ensure that old pending bills are settled first before settling new ones.

“Pending Bills are also fictitious. We need to have a system where there is nothing like pending bills verification because it has become a way of failing to pay bills that are owed,” he said.

The move, he said will address the thorny issue of pending bills, eliminating selective payment and ensuring bills are paid.