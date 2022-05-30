Illegal firearms recovered during security operation in Marsabit

Security officers have recovered four illegal guns and 138 rounds of ammunition at Manyatta, Saku constituency in the ongoing security operation in Marsabit County.

The recovery brings to 140 firearms and over 1,000 bullets of illicit weapons retrieved from wrong hands since the Operation Rejesha Amani Marsabit started on 2nd of May.

In an intense operation led by the commander in charge, Bernard Mbatha, a suspect who had just been arrested led the security team to a site where the weapons had been hidden.

Mbatha told the press that the middle-aged suspect disclosed that he had dug a small trench and concealed the weapons underground.

“The suspect led us to where he had hid the weapons, which include two AK 47 assault rifles and two carbines plus 138 rounds of ammunition,” he said.

The security personnel had earlier on retrieved three rifles in Horoder and Bubisa areas as support from members of the public boosted the mop up of illicit weapons in the hands of civilians.

The commander who was accompanied by the county police boss Robinson Mboloi and the Marsabit Central DCC David Saruni said it was encouraging that the operation is bearing fruit given the large number of illegal firearms being recovered.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i had announced a one month dusk to dawn curfew in the county following a rise in crime.