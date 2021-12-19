Illegal fishing nets worth over Ksh 4M destroyed in Lake Victoria

The Kenya Coast Guard has destroyed 83 pieces of illegal fishing nets worth Kshs 4.8 million in Lake Victoria.

Speaking during the destruction exercise in Bunyala Sub County Fisheries offices on Sunday, the Coast Guard Team leader Rtd Gen George Shiundu expressed concern about the great losses being incurred by the fishermen due the use of the illegal fishing gadgets.

“We are saddened by the fact that we have come here to destroy property,” he said, adding that the organisation had destroyed a similar number of illegal nets.

Shiundu urged the Beach Management Units to unite and purchase the recommended fishing nets for the fishermen to avoid such losses.

“To purchase the recommended fishing nets, you require Sh600, 000,” he said adding that the organisation has been forced to destroy nets worth almost Sh10 million which could have been avoided if the fishermen used the right gadgets.

He urged the area chief to advise the fishermen and their leadership to be law-abiding in order to avoid such losses.

“We recommend that the fisher folk use nets measuring 5-6 inches instead of these monofilaments that we are destroying today,” he said, adding that they should consult the nearby Coast Guard office frequently.