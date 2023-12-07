Illegal groups will not be allowed in Mt Kenya, DP assures

The Deputy President Rigathi has ordered national administration officers in Mt Kenya to deal firmly with illegal groups and re-emerging criminal sects threatening peace in the region.

The DP said that such groups will not be tolerated in the region at any point in time.

Mr Gachagua spoke on Wednesday during the burial of Mama Mercy Wairimu Kinyua, the mother of Peter Weru, former Mathira Member of Parliament and the current Chairman of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO).

“This is a country of rule of law. We will not allow criminal gangs to click back and destabilise this region. I have issued the County Commanders with clear instructions to protect people’s businesses and ensure that no business is de-stabilised by those criminals,” Mr Gachagua said.

DP Gachagua added that the Ruto administration will protect businesses and lives of Kenyans from criminal sects.

“Why should a supermarket owner hire people to protect their business when we have a whole administration in place? Why should the youth organise themselves and start collecting money from matatu operators?” the DP posed.

Mr Gachagua asked Central Kenya residents not to be scared, assuring them the government is in control and will effectively deal with the group.

MPs from the region raised alarm over the resurgence of the illegal group, a move that they said is instilling fear among women.

DP Gachagua also criticised leaders associated with the sect urging them to keep off the illegal group.

“You cannot be associated with a criminal gang with a record of killings, female circumcision, defilement of young children. That cannot be allowed,” he added.

In the fight against drug abuse, Mr. Gachagua commended the local administration for containing the sale and distribution of illicit brew in their respective jurisdictions. He said that the war is on course and no stone will be left unturned until the menace is wiped out.

“I am happy that so far we have contained illicit brew to at least 70pc. I commend the good work the chiefs and the county commissioners are doing in this fight,” he said.

The DP also said that the government has released Ksh. 500M to stabilize the prices of milk during the rainy season to ensure that the farmers do not incur losses because of milk glut.

He added that the reforms in the tea and coffee subsectors are also on course, promising the residents that soon they will reap big from the reforms.

Condoling with the family, DP Gachagua described Mama Kinyua as a pillar of hope, resilience, and a staunch Christian who brought up her children in a strong Christian foundation.

He was accompanied by leaders including Nyeri County Deputy Governor David Kinaniri, Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Members of Parliament John Kaguchia (Mukurweini), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira) Anthony Njoroge (Kieni) Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central) Nyeri County Speaker James Gichuhi, Area MCA Erastus Karanja, former MPs Dennis Waweru and Nelson Gachuhie and a host of MCAs.