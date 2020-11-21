Ilmolelian clan installs new traditional Chief in colorful ceremony

Lemeria Naisako has been installed as the new Ilmolelian traditional Clan Chief in a colorful Maasai culture ceremony at Morijo Loita Narok County.

Naisako was installed following the retirement of former Clan Chief Daniel Nalida.

As the chosen one, Naisako is said to be man of integrity who will help solve domestic issue in the area.

Nalida expressed his confidence one his successor saying the entire community has confidence in the new Chief.

Naisako was presented with a Maasai baton and a fly whisk which are symbols of power to confirm he has taken over leadership of the clan.

He was also given milk by the elders to bless him. The elders said as a man of God, Naisako shall never lack and should during his tenure thrive and be successful.

Naisako said he was humbled by the appointment saying he will endeavor to work fior all and ensure their interests are taken care of.

He said he will focus more on the disabled, orphans, the rights of the girl child and the fight against FGM, widows and the entire community.

He vowed to serve without discrimination saying all girls in the area will be protected from FGM and are allowed to concentrate with their education instead of married off at a young age.

The Ordination was witnessed by the Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai who said the county will continue to support the Maasai culture urging clan chiefs to remain support the efforts of the County Government in enhancing peace.

His sentiments were echoed by Loita clan Patron Joseph Sonkori who urged the community to embrace positive cultural practices and shun retrogressive ones.