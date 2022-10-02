I’m a President for all, assures Ruto as he doles out goodies in Homa Bay

President William Ruto has pledged to work with all elected leaders irrespective of their political affiliations.

Ruto who made his first visit to Nyanza since his inauguration said he will be a president for all Kenyans and will ensure he delivers on all campaign pledges he made to different regions of the country.

Dr Ruto who Sunday joined AIC worshippers in Homa Bay town, said he will work closely with leaders to equally transform all parts of the country.

He maintained he had deep respect for his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga and vowed to bring everyone on board including the elders.

“ I will deliver on the agreements I promised during my campaigns when I visited this region. Together with the elected leaders, we will tackle the issues that affect our country and every sector” he said as he committed to complete stalled infrastructural projects in the county.

Amid cheers, the President said he will budget for incomplete roads, sewerage and water projects adding that he will engage his cabinet in the coming weeks to fast-track the process.

He vowed to visit the county which is an opposition stronghold next month to commission the construction of 400 houses. The low-cost housing project which will create youth employment targets 5,000 houses.

He said a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution will be opened in the county including reviving cotton production through the supply of high-breed seeds.

He who was hosted by ICT cabinet nominee Eliud Owalo later embarked on a meet-the-people tour.

