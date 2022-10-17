I’m able to manage my temper, Water CS nominee Alice Wahome says

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS nominee Alice Wahome was on Monday put to task by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments to explain how she will deal with alleged temper issues in the execution of her duties.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi pointed out a case where Wahome was captured roughing up an IEBC official during the 2017 elections.

wahome, who was last to appear before the committee for grilling, said the incident was regrettable and has never been involved in any other altercation since then.

“I have the advantage of working for the last 40 years and I don’t recall any other incident. I have been a politician for 20 years and I have not been involved in any other altercation. I do not think that I am a violent person, I’m able to manage my temper,” Wahome stated

Alice Wahome’s net worth

Wahome revealed that she has a net worth of Ksh 218 million and a gross net worth of Ksh 392.

The MP said she accumulated the wealth through family assets which she co-owns with her husband.

“My gross net worth is about Ksh 392 million. My net worth is Ksh 218 million, which is the value of properties between my husband and I,” she said

Wahome revealed that her current source of income is her salary as a Member of Parliament which she received until September and a fuel allowance of Ksh 100,000 from her law firm and about Ksh 500,000 from her properties.