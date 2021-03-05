I´m best suited to succeed President Kenyatta, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

He said the Jubilee Government had laid a solid foundation for Kenya’s economic take-off and required a leader with an understanding of its development road-plan to take the country forward.

“We have sufficiently upgraded our infrastructure. Now, it is time to create jobs and make small enterprises grow and thrive,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke Friday in Meru County where he launched a number of development projects in Igembe South, South Imenti and Central Imenti Constituencies.

He was accompanied by Mithika Linturi (Meru), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira).

Dr Ruto said Kenya was past the politics of ethnicity and division.

“We have a duty to share our development credentials with the people if we are to get their support,” he explained.

He asked his competition to prepare for a tough race in the coming General Elections.

“It is not going to be a walk in the park. Let us compete on the platform of issues, ideologies and development track-record if we are to transform our country,” added Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto urged politicians to get to work and share their agenda with Kenyans rather than wait for endorsement from some leaders and their tribes.

Senator Linturi noted that they would continue rallying behind the Deputy President.

“They can intimidate us. They can continue threatening us. But we will not be stopped from supporting Dr Ruto’s presidential bid,” he said.