I’m glad to be back home, says Raila after being discharged from hospital

ODM leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from hospital days after contracting Covid-19.

Raila, on Sunday appeared working out in a video clip for the first time since he confirmed to Kenyans that he was diagnosed with the virus.

In the clip, the former Prime Minister said that he felt wonderful to be back home after days of medication in the hospital.

“It’s wonderful. It is so nice to be back home…it was like a prison back there. I like to be in fresh air and see the nature,” he said.

I’m glad to be back at home. pic.twitter.com/ZCixu29kpQ — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 14, 2021

He, however, confirmed that he is still in isolation.

“I’ll be strictly self isolating until further notice,” he said.

Raila checked into Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday for a series of tests after complaining of fatigue when he returned from a grueling five-day tour of the Coast region where he had drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative.

On Thursday, Raila went public about his health status and urged Kenyans to observe all containment measures.

“This evening, I received a briefing from the doctors who have conducted numerous and complicated tests on me for the last two days… While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19,” he wrote.

A number of those who accompanied Raila for the tour have already been tested and majority have been cleared. About 30 staffers at Raila’s Capitol Hill offices have also taken the tests and sent on self-quarantine.

No close family member has contracted the disease.