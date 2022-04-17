I’m ready for any opponent declares MP Arama

Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama has confidently welcomed all those eyeing to challenge his re-election bid during the forthcoming August General Elections.

Speaking while hosting his supporters and friends for breakfast in his London home,the tough talking second term legislator said he is not scared of any opponent wishing to unseat him on whichever political party.

“I understand UDA nominations will take place on Tuesday in my constituency and I want to tell whoever will emerge the winner to brace for a tough battle because it’s not going to be easy for them.I have accomplished alot for my people and I’ll be dwelling on the same track record in defending my seat” he said.

He further reiterated that Nakuru county is solidly behind Azimio la Umoja movement under the tutelage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga despite claims that the region is a stronghold of United Democratic Alliance (UDA)

The vocal lawmaker noted that the country will be headed in the right direction under the leadership of ODM leader Odinga who will battle it out with Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto for hotly contested state house race.

“I want to tell Kenyans to ignore rumours over massive popularity of Ruto and his team.We all saw what happened during the just concluded party primaries which witnessed low voter turn out.Jubilee which is one of the main key affiliates of Azimio is strong and people better watch out what we’ve in store.It is not going to easy for rivals as they think” added the lawmaker.

Arama who was elected for the first term in 2013 on ODM ticket ,before being re elected on Jubilee party ticket in 2017 said he is optimistic of victory on August 9,through the ruling party.

He has been one of the ardent supporter President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration with analysts saying his loyalty to the head of state has spurred development in his constituency.

He is credited for improvement of education standards in his constituency through increased allocation of bursaries to needy but bright students, a move that has immensely contributed in good performance during national examinations.

Earlier this month,area governor Lee Kinyanjui defected from his Ubuntu Party to the Jubilee Party seeking to recapture his seat following talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta, a new bid to consolidate the Azimio la Umoja campaigns in the region.