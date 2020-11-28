I’m ready to go home says Sonko amid impeachment plan

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko now says that he is ready to go home days after an impeachment motion was tabled by Minority leader Michael Ogada at the County Assembly.

Ogada wants Governor Sonko impeached for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, gross violation of the constitution, undermining the authority of the county assembly, refusal to sign the county budget and sabotaging transfer of functions.

“I’m ready to go home as I said before there’s life after politics. My father was not a politician,” said Governor Sonko.

86 out of the 122 members of the County Assembly have endorsed the motion which will be debated on the floor of the assembly next Thursday with just 82 MCAs required to append their signatures to table an impeachment motion.

In March this year, the embattled Governor was saved by the Employment and Labour Relations Court after it temporarily suspended a motion to impeach Sonko by the Nairobi County Assembly.

The motion was tabled by Makongeni Member of County Assembly (MCA) Peter Imwatok.

“I don’t need to be saved, I will stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill. I will not, I shall not and I’m not going to append my signature to give funds to an illegal entity,” he added.

The Governor has been at loggerheads with Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi since the transferred key functions to NMS.

Sonko has on several occasions threatened to pull out of the agreement after claims of frustration and intimidation.