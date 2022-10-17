I’m worth Ksh 420M, Foreign Affairs nominee Mutua says

Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Foreign Affairs, says he is worth Ksh 420 million.

Dr Mutua who made the revelations after he appeared before the Committee on Appointments said his wealth comprised of hotels that he owns, apartments and businesses.

“My current sources of income include businesses, hotels and apartments,” said the former Governor.

During the vetting session, Dr Mutua said that if appointed to be the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary he will make his first trip to Saudi Arabia to try and resolve the problem of mistreatment.

On mistreatment of Kenyans especially in the Gulf, Mutua cleared the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the mistreatment of Kenyans and promised to involve the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigate the deaths of Kenyans that have happened in the Gulf.

“It’s a shame that we’ve lost 85 Kenyans in the last three months especially in Saudi Arabia. We need to send a message that no Kenyan will die overseas and government does nothing about it,” said Dr Mutua.