Imams urged to observe Covid-19 guidelines during Ramadhan

Kenya Muslims National Advisory Council (KEMNAC) has warned Imams leading various mosques in Mombasa to observe Covid-19 guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health or risk closure of their respective mosques.

The Muslim leadership gave Imams until to ensure adherence to the guidelines on containing the spread of the virus failure to which the government might order closure of all places of worship as cases continue to soar in Mombasa.

Addressing the media in Mombasa, National chairman KEMNAC Sheikh Juma Ngao warned the community not to take advantage of this holy month of Ramadhan to break protocols saying violation will attract more stringent measures from the government.

According to data released by Mombasa County Covid-19 response committee, the county has so far registered 762 this month alone.

Last year, Muslim faithful across the country had to observe the month of Ramadhan under strict regulations following orders by the national government to close all worshipping places.