IMF commends Kenya on fight against corruption

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director for African Department, Mr Abebe Selassie has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for spearheading the war against corruption, saying Kenya is on the right path.

Mr Abebe said the IMF is satisfied with the stable economic growth that averages between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent as a result of the ongoing fiscal reforms that the Kenyan Government is implementing to ensure macroeconomic stability.

“Because of this, Kenya is a leading light in terms of economic reforms and growth in the region,” Mr Abebe said.

The Director for the African Department of the IMF spoke today when he paid the President a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

During the meeting, the President and Mr Abebe discussed the relationship between Kenya and the Bretton Woods institution where they agreed on the need for closer cooperation.

President Kenyatta thanked the IMF for technical support it gives Kenya saying the institution plays a key role in the stability of country’s economy.

He said the government is committed to a stronger partnership with IMF as it implements programmed that are geared towards uplifting the lives of Kenyans.

The IMF Director introduced Mr Tobias Rasmussen, the new IMF Kenya Resident Representative. Mr Rasmussen is replacing Mr Jan Mikkelsen whose tenure ended on September 13th this year.

President Kenyatta assured the IMF officials that his door is always open for discussions that benefit the country.

“Our door is always open. I look forward to working closely with you,” President Kenyatta told the incoming Resident Representative.

Mr Abebe was in Kenya to the launch of the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook report for Sub Saharan Africa whose theme is “Navigating Uncertainty”.

Present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, National Treasury PS Dr Julius Muia and Dr Geoffrey Mwau, the Senior Economic Advisor to the National Treasury CS as well as Mr Musa Kathanje, Director of Macro and Fiscal Affairs at the National Treasury.