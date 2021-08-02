IMF, World Bank, WHO, WTO launch joint vaccine information website

International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization launched a new website on 30 July which will serve as a platform for information on access to COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and on the activities of the organizations in tackling the pandemic.

The website provides an array of data on rates of vaccination and the purchase and deliveries of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics broken down by country, region and level of income.

It has a resources section that directs users to the activities and initiatives of the four international agencies on COVID-19 related matters.

The aim is to vaccinate at least 40 percent of people in every country by the end of 2021, and at least 60 percent by mid-2022.

The website is an initiative of the Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics for Developing Countries, which was set up to identify and resolve impediments to vaccine production and deliveries.

To mark the launch, the four agency heads – Kristalina Georgieva (IMF), David Malpass (World Bank), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO) and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (WTO) issued a joint statement noting:

“We reiterate the urgency of providing access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments to people throughout the developing world. In the area of vaccines, a key constraint is the acute and alarming shortage in the supply of doses to low and low-middle income countries, especially for the rest of 2021.”

The leaders called on countries with advanced COVID-19 vaccination programs to release as soon as possible as much of their contracted vaccine doses and options as possible to COVAX, AVAT, and developing countries expressing concern over delay in vaccine delivery schedules and contracts.

Less than 5% of vaccine doses that were pre-purchased by or for low-income countries have been delivered.

The Task Force is calling on countries to share at least 1 billion vaccine doses with developing countries during 2021.

“Our common target is for at least 40% of people in low and low-middle income countries to be vaccinated by the end of 2021. We estimate that less than 20% of the necessary vaccines is currently scheduled for delivery to these countries, whether through COVAX, AVAT, or bilateral deals and dose-sharing agreements.” read the statement

The four leaders urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to redouble their efforts to scale up production of vaccines specifically for low and low-middle income countries.

Similarly they want the supply of doses to COVAX and low and low-middle income countries to take precedence over the promotion of boosters and other activities.

“We call on governments to reduce or eliminate barriers to the export of vaccines and all materials involved in their production and deployment. We underscore the urgent need for all parties to address supply chain and trade bottlenecks for vaccines, testing, and therapeutics as well as all of the materials involved in their production and deployment,” said the leaders.

As per the IMF staff’s $50 billion proposal to end the pandemic, and in line with the priorities set out by WHO, WTO, IMF and the World Bank Group, over $35 billion in grant are needed with only one third of this financed to date.

They welcomed the recent announcement by COVAX and the World Bank to accelerate vaccine supplies for developing countries through a new financing mechanism.

“We also welcome the partnership between the World Bank and AVAT, noting that World Bank financing is now available to support the purchase and deployment of doses secured by both AVAT and COVAX.”

Additionally the leaders said it is critical to improve clarity and transparency around the evolving vaccine market, expected production volumes, delivery schedules, and pre-purchase options.

“We call on manufacturers to accelerate delivery to developing countries and we call on advanced economies to scale-up near-term deliveries to developing countries.”

Through this web site, which includes a global database and country-by-country data dashboards, the Task Force is tracking and monitoring specific global and country-level gaps to support faster and more targeted solutions to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests in developing countries.