Immaculate Kassait sworn in as Data Commissioner

Immaculate Kassait took her oath of office Monday becoming the country’s first Data Commissioner.

The oath was administered by Hon. Sharon Mwayuli from the office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and presided over by Court of Appeal Registrar Moses Serem.

The development coming after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed her as a Data Commissioner for a period of six years.

Until her appointment, Kassait was the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Director of Voter Registration and Election Operations.

As the Data Commissioner, she will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

During her vetting, Kassait assured that she will guarantee the protection of Citizens data and fight against cybercrime.

“Given the opportunity, I am willing and ready to work to ensure that regulations are in place to ensure that data protection in Kenya becomes a reality and Kenya is placed in Africa second after Ghana as a trailblazer in ensuring personal data is protected,” she said.

National assembly’s Committee on Communication, Information, and Innovation chairperson William Kisang moved a special motion for the house to approve Kassait’s nomination as data commissioner.

The committee vetted Kassait on Tuesday 3rd November following her nomination by the Head of State on October 13.

The Data Protection Act was passed in November 2019.