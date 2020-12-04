Immediate AFC Leopards coach unveiled at new club in Malaysia

Former AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has been unveiled as the new manager of Liga Premier of Malaysia side Penang FC.

It comes as a surprise considering that the Czech Republican had quit the den hours ago, citing threats to his life and his manager.

“Today, we accepted Tomas Trucha’s resignation as head coach effective immediately. This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed,” Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said.

One can only wonder if in deed the coach left because of alleged threats or pastures a new, and it raises substantial questions in the conduct and level of professionalism by both the coach and AFC Leopards as a club.

