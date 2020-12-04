Immediate AFC Leopards coach unveiled at new club in Malaysia

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a
15

Former AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has been unveiled as the new manager of Liga Premier of Malaysia side Penang FC.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

It comes as a surprise considering that the Czech Republican had quit the den hours ago, citing threats to his life and his manager.

Also Read  20 Coaches enrolled for AIBA Star 1 boxing certification course

“Today, we accepted Tomas Trucha’s resignation as head coach effective immediately. This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed,” Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said.

Also Read  Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after testing positive for coronavirus

One can only wonder if in deed the coach left because of alleged threats or pastures a new, and it raises substantial questions in the conduct and level of professionalism by both the coach and AFC Leopards as a club.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR