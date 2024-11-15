Immigration suspends booking to speed up passport collection

The Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS) has rolled out key reforms to enhance passport issuance and collection, including the temporary suspension of booking requirements for passport collection to speed up services and reduce delays.

Applicants can now track their passport application status through an SMS system by sending their eCitizen tracking number to 22222, a move aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency.

To clear a backlog of unprinted passports, DIS has invested in advanced printing equipment, hired additional staff, and revamped passport collection stations to offer more counters and a better service environment.

According to Immigration PS Julius Bitok, these measures have improved customer experience and accelerated service delivery.

The DIS has also expanded its reach by opening regional offices in Kericho and Bungoma, with plans to establish new branches in Garissa, Nyeri, and Machakos.

“Additional offices in other counties will follow based on demand.”

For Kenyans seeking work abroad, the DIS has introduced dedicated counters for migrant labour to fast-track passport applications for individuals who submit the necessary documents.

To maintain integrity and transparency, DIS has listed all service fees on official platforms and strongly urges applicants to report any bribery or extortion attempts.

Meanwhile, DIS is urging citizens to collect 65,589 uncollected passports held across its offices.

Nairobi leads with 30,916 uncollected passports, followed by Mombasa (6,757), Embu (6,608), Kisii (6,130), Eldoret (6,022), Kisumu (5,146), Nakuru (3,485), Kericho (354) and Bungoma (171).

Through these reforms, DIS is reaffirming its commitment to providing fast, accessible, and transparent services to meet the growing demand from Kenyans nationwide.

The DIS has temporarily suspended booking as a requirement for collecting passports to hasten the process. Applicants whose names appear in the links below are therefore advised to collect their passports at the station where they submitted their application as follows:

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-nairobi/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-nakuru/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-mombasa/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-kisumu/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-kisii/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-embu/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-kericho/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-eldoret/

https://immigration.go.ke/passport-ready-for-collection-in-bungoma/