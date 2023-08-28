Immigration to work extra hours in new measures to clear passport backlog

The Immigration Department has moved to clear backlog of passports amid public outcry over delayed processing of the crucial travel document attributed to faulty machines.

Director General of Immigration and Citizen Services Ms. Evelyn Cheluget who met staff Monday morning announced several response measures to fast-track the issuance of passports including extended working hours (double shifts), setting up of designated emergency desks, and restoration of broken down machines.

Speaking against a backdrop of a stern warning by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to corrupt officials at Nyayo House, Ms Cheluget called upon officers to expedite the clearing process and be ready to work towards a paradigm shift, given the substantial number of passport applications by Kenyans.

According to the Immigration boss, the move was prompted by the backlog of 58,000 passport applications caused by a printing machine breakdown.

“The machines are now operational 24/7 after repairs allowing for daily processing. In addition, specific counters have been designated for emergency cases for individuals seeking to travel urgently” she said.

Delays in passport processing have caused inconvenience for citizens, with some waiting months for their documents.

The renewed focus on efficient processing by the Ministry aims to address the backlog and ensure smoother passport application processing.

Last Thursday Kindiki vowed to eradicate corruption that has bedeviled Nyayo House for years.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Regional Integration Committee, the CS revealed he had embarked on intense efforts to rid the immigration department of massive graft in issuance of passports.

He said it was time he asserted his authority to ensure the vice is a thing of the past even if it means closing down the department and declaring it a crime scene.

