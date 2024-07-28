Impaired speech and vision: Strange disease ravages family in Kisii

The ailment presents itself by immobizing the victim, imparing their vision and speech, and leading to death in extreme cases.

A strange disease that appears to elude clinical detection, threatens to wipe out a family at Nyaboribonge village, Kiogoro ward Kisii County.

The ailment presents itself by immobilizing the victim, impairing their vision and speech, and leading to death in extreme cases.

Two family members have succumbed while three others are currently suffering from the disease.

Floridah Nyarinda says the mysterious disease rendered her blind and eventually broke her marriage.

Nyarinda aged 40 had been sick since 2016 and her brother who stayed with her succumbed to the same disease.

Robert Nyaundi a relative, decried of the difficulties they are facing and appealed for medical and humanitarian support.

“Two brothers have succumbed to this disease. We are calling upon government and well wishers to assist this family,” said Nyaundi.

Well wishers can channel assistance through Ednah Ombiro at 0703680441 or Evans Maburi at 0722509882.