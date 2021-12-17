Impala to host match day four double header

The Impala Club plays host to a double header as the Kenya Cup enters match day four on Saturday 18 December 2021.

Mwamba will get the day’s proceedings underway with a clash against defending champions KCB in the early kickoff, paving the way for the match between hosts Resolution Impala Saracens and Kabras Sugar.

Over at the RFUEA Ground, Kenya Harlequin take on Homeboyz as Nondescripts welcome Strathmore Leos to the Ngong Racecourse.

Other matches will see bottom of the table Nakuru RFC , champions in 2013 and 2014 go in pursuit of their first win of the campaign when they take on Blak Blad at the Nakuru Athletic Club while Masinde Muliro and Menengai Oilers duel in Kakamega.

Kenya Cup Match Day 4 Fixtures, Saturday 18 December 2021

Mwamba v KCB – Impala Club, 1pm

Resolution Impala Saracens v Kabras Sugar –Impala Club,3pm

Kenya Harlequin v Homeboyz – RFUEA Ground, 3pm

Nondescripts v Strathmore Leos – Ngong Racecourse, 3pm

Topfry Nakuru v Blak Blad – Nakuru Athletic Club, 3pm

Masinde Muliro v Menengai Oilers – MMUST, 3pm