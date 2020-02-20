Impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko tabled

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko reign as Governor hangs in a balance after a motion of impeachment against him was tabled on the floor of the County Assembly.

The motion moved by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok accuses Sonko of bringing the office of the Governor into disrepute and holding the County at ransom by willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor since the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.

The afternoon session was marred with whistling as a shouting match between MCA’s aligned to Sonko and those supporting his impeachment engaged in a shouting match.

Sonko is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, violation of the County Government Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, Inability to control public debts, failure to clear pending bills as well as irregular award of tenders running into billions of shillings.

Imwatok also cited what he termed as Sonko’s incompetence in running the affairs of the County and failure to offer leadership.

The embattled Governor is also accused of presiding over a poorly constituted executive and having an ulterior motive by willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor a move the MCA says has held the County at ransom.

Sonko already remains barred from accessing the Governor’s office due to an ongoing corruption case.

The latest development comes after senate voted to impeach Kiambu Governor Ferdinad Waititu after finding him guilty of three charges which were tabled before it by Kiambu county assembly.