Imperial Bank set to wind up as CBK okays liquidation

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has approved the liquidation of Imperial Bank Limited that has been under receivership since 2015, citing a weak financial position.

The liquidation of the lender is expected to pave way for the sale of assets to pay any existing debts to depositors, creditors, and the wider public interest.

In 2015, CBK placed Imperial Bank Limited under receivership after fraudulent claims came to light.

In the same year, CBK appointed the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, KDIC, as the receiver manager for Imperial Bank Limited to protect the interest of the bank’s depositors, creditors and members of the public.

Mid last year, KCB took over some of the bank’s assets valued at Kshs. 3.2 billion and assumed liabilities of the same value.

The money raised which was 37.3% of the total deposits was to be paid to Imperial Bank Limited In Receivership depositors over a period of four years.

So far, 45,700 out of the 50,000 depositors have accessed their funds in full. About, 4,300 depositors are yet to access their money according to the regulator.

In September 2020, following the acquisition of certain assets and assumption of liabilities by KCB, CBK required KDIC to appoint an independent external auditor, to carry out a comprehensive audit of the bank.

The following month, the external auditor submitted the audit report to CBK noting a number of gaps in the report, some of which have been subsequently resolved.

And, early this month, KDIC submitted the Receivership Report to CBK recommending that the bank be liquidated.

The assets will be sold off to pay any existing debts owed to depositors, creditors, and the wider public interest. CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge says KDIC will release more information on the liquidation and payment in due course.