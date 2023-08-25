Implementation of tax policy key agenda for new KRA boss

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will push for the enactment of the National Tax Policy to enhance fairness and equity in the tax system.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga who was sworn in Thursday says the authority will further deploy technology to deal with tax evasion to meet the Ksh 2.9 trillion shillings in current fiscal year 2023/24.

Plans to craft Kenya’s first tax policy have been on the card for a long time with the private sector nudging the government to establish the policy in order to create a predictable taxation environment.

The policy recommends comprehensive reviews of tax laws every five years and adequate stakeholder engagement before any amendment of tax laws.

Wattanga said he will ensure the policy is implemented in the next three years.

The last financial year that ended in June saw the taxman miss the revenue collection target by Ksh 107 billion, having collected Ksh 2.17 trillion.

In July, KRA recorded an 18pc jump in monthly revenue collection to Ksh 155.1 billion compared to a similar period last year driven by new tax measures.

Wattanga replaces Githii Mburu who tendered his resignation in February 2023, after serving for three years and seven months.