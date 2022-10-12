Importance of traditional dance and music in Kenyan culture

Music, for most African communities, is a way of storytelling and worship.

In Africa, music is a social activity in which almost everyone participates. It highlights African values, traditions and the backdrop to many events like marriage, births or ceremonial rites of passage. Songs and dance were also important when doing communal work – digging, chopping and harvesting. There are songs of praise and criticism, and songs recounting history.

As a result, music, at least within the African context, is often performed outdoors, in the streets, courtyards or village squares.

The latest feature of KBC’s My Culture, explores the significance of traditional music and dance in Kenyan culture.

  

