Importers urged to ferry cargo using Standard Gauge Railway

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is encouraging importers to ferry cargo using the Standard Gauge Railway which he terms as safe and fast in cargo transport.

Macharia’s remarks come in the wake of suspension of a Ministry of Transport directive that all cargo not destined for Mombasa and its environs be transported via the standard gauge railway for clearance at the Inland Container Terminal in Nairobi.

The Kenya Ports Authority plans to construct more inland container terminals over the next three decades.

From Wednesday, all cargo not destined for Mombasa and its environs was to be transported via the standard gauge railway to the inland container terminal in Nairobi for clearance.

However, the directive was met by opposition by some importers and critics which saw the government suspend it for more consultations.

Despite this, CS Macharia insists the standard gauge railway is the way to go for those transporting cargo from Mombasa destined for Nairobi and beyond terming it safe and fast.

The Cabinet Secretary said the tremendous growth that the Port of Mombasa has registered in recent years has been due to investment in an integrated transport system.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Ports Authority master plan 2018-2047, Managing Director Daniel Manduku said the parastatal plans to construct more inland container depots across the country to ease congestion at the Nairobi Inland Container Depot.