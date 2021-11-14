Imposition of candidates is a threat to democracy, says Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has maintained that no Kenyan should be coerced to support any candidate.

Mudavadi, who is attending a church service at the Friends International Centre Quakers Church along Ngong Road said democracy must prevail and people should be left to decide on the ballot who should be their leaders come August 2022.

He announced plans to roll out countrywide campaigns to bolster his Presidential bid as the ANC Party prepares to hold its National Delegates Conference early next year.

Last week, the Party’s Parliamentary Group Meeting resolved to continue popularizing Mudavadi’s candidature as the best leader to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come next year.