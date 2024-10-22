Impressive ‘Hit-Squad’ qualifies four to the semis at the Africa Boxing Championship

Kenya continued with its impressive showing at the ongoing Africa Boxing Championship in Kinshasa,Democratic Republic of Congo after four boxers sailed through to the semi finals.

In some of the results former champion Shaffi Bakari Hassan defeated Barnor Ansah of Sierra Leone on points in featherweight category while Robert Okaka defeated Yassir Rigui of Morocco on points in light heavyweight.

‘’The match was a bit difficult during the beginning but I was able to pick when the fight was ongoing I realized my mistakes and gave it all and got the win.I thank God am now through to the semis and this keeps my goal of getting gold’’,Shaffi Bakari said.

Aloice Vincent Ochieng out pointed Fousseyni Traore of Mali in light welterweight.

‘Hit-Squad captain Boniface Mogunde Maina sailed through the semis after defeating home favourite Anderson Manzongo.

‘’I played a home favourite who was strong but my coaches were able to give me advice and told me to walk in the ring and not stop which I deviced and won the match’’,Mogunde remarked.

Kenya’s Peter Abuti lost to Symphorein Njinnou of Gabon in the heavy weight category.Kenya will have a chance to qualify more boxers to the medal bracket when Clinton Macharia faces off with Jordilson Luvo of Angola in Super heavyweight semi final.

Kenya is being represented by a total of 12 boxers in the 23rd edition of the Africa Boxing Championship that has attracted 25 countries.