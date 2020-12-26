Improved Boxing standards as a result of good structures, says Ajowi.

Kenyan Boxing star Elly Ajowi has attributed the improved status of boxing in the country to the new administration led by Boxing Federation of Kenya(BFK), President Jamal Ombok.

The national team mainstay and Police super heavyweight champion said the current regime has put in place a conducive environment for boxers to train and improve on their fitness levels.

“In the past, player’s welfare was wanting and it was hard to get good facilitation from the federation like it’s happening today. Guys are motivated because of the goodwill by BFK to provide us with all we want to succeed. Our training has been in the state of the art facilities where we have accessed all the requirements” Ajowi asserted.

The 38-year-old boxer and father of two girls further revealed that with continued proper planning and teamwork from all the stakeholders, the local game will blossom further.

He has represented Kenya in Commonwealth, African Games and the Olympics and says he is out to defend his title but warns it will not be an easy assignment.

After failing to seal a maiden Olympic slot in Dakar, Senegal last year, Ajowi says he will continue chasing his elusive Olympic dream during the last chance in the final World Qualifiers in Paris which were also called off due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He is hoping that his dream will come to fruition once things normalize.

“Paris would honestly provide a realistic chance for qualification after the IOC announced that all qualifiers would carry their slots into next year’s Games. The fact that many high ranking pugilists have qualified, leaves us with a chance to qualify too” he said.

Grassroots boxing has from time immemorial served as a feeder to top flight club sides, but this has degenerated due to financial and technical hiccups.

After his election into the office two years ago, Ombok underscored the need to promote both the boxer and technical facets, adding that it is through grassroots empowerment that the game will go places.

