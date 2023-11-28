Imran Khan’s former adviser suffers acid attack in UK

An adviser to the jailed ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan says he was the victim of an acid attack outside his home in the UK.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar said the chemical used in the attack missed his eyes but caused injuries on his body.

Police said they were investigating. No one has been arrested.

Mr Akbar was an adviser to Mr Khan, who was removed from office last year and is in prison on numerous charges that he says are politically motivated.

Pakistani authorities deny this.

In a post in Urdu on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Akbar said “the attacker threw an acid solution on me and ran away”.

“I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this,” he said in another post in English.

He told the BBC he had received numerous threats in the UK since fleeing Pakistan with his family.

Mr Akbar said his brother had been forcibly disappeared in Pakistan before re-emerging months later.

He said the alleged acid attack was part of these threats, but refused to say who he thought was responsible.

Mr Akbar added that the chemical caused injuries on his arms and the top of his head, but missed his eyes.

Hertfordshire police said officers had been called to reports of an assault on Sunday afternoon where “it was believed an acidic solution was used”.

It said a man received hospital treatment and had now been discharged, adding it believed it to be an isolated incident.

The force said enquiries were continuing, and urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The BBC is not publishing the full location of the alleged attack in the interests of the safety of Mr Akbar and his family.

Mr Akbar served as a cabinet minister in the government of Mr Khan, who was removed from office in 2022 in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

Mr Khan, the former cricketing star turned politician, is now in prison in Pakistan facing numerous charges.

His lawyers say there are more than 100 against him, including allegedly leaking state secrets and organising violent protests.