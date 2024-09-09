In courts: Masengeli to appear in court, ruling on Cohen death inquest

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli is expected to appear in court today after failing to comply with summons issued last week.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi had issued the summons in connection with the alleged abduction of two brothers and an activist in Kitengela three weeks ago.

The police chief was initially ordered to appear in court last Thursday but filed an affidavit explaining his absence, citing a prior commitment to a workshop.

However, Justice Mugambi rejected Masengeli’s explanation, stating that he deliberately chose to attend the workshop instead of fulfilling his duty to appear in court and address concerns about the safety of Kenyan citizens.

The court also denied Masengeli’s request to attend the session virtually, citing his engagement in a series of meetings at the Coast and in Northern counties.

Meanwhile, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Erick Wambo is set to rule on whether the inquest into the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen will proceed.

This follows the DPP’s withdrawal of murder charges in 2022 against Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu, and her co-accused, Peter Karanja.

Cohen, a former CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa, was allegedly murdered in 2019. His body was found in a septic tank at his Kitusuru home.