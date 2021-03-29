In person court sittings suspended in 5 zoned Counties

The Judiciary has suspended all in person Court sittings in Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In accordance with a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta declaring the five Counties disease infected, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said courts, tribunals and registries in the five Counties shall remain closed until otherwise advised.

“Any matters requiring a hearing during the period under these guidelines shall be by way of virtual hearing.” She said.

Mwilu said matters under the certificate of urgency shall continue to be filed using the e-e-filing system while Presiding Judges and head of stations shall issue guidelines to address any unique issue arising from the jurisdictions.

The other 42 Counties shall continue to observe the current COVID-19 prevention protocols and ensure they report any new case to the registrar of the Judiciary.

Mwilu further directed that Courts, tribunals, directorate and implementing units in the 5 zoned Counties shall develop and submit a weekly roaster to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary ensuring that only 30% of the staff are in the office at any given time.

The Guidelines by the Acting Chief Justice take effect Monday 29th March 2021.