In-person learning for all schools to resume on January 4th

The ministry of education has released the revised 2021 academic calendar that will see basic learning across all schools in the country fully resume on the 4th of January next year.

Speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) after a meeting with Education stakeholders, education cabinet secretary George Magoha said the second term will run until March 19th when learners, except Class 8 and Form 4 candidates, will break for a seven-week holiday to allow for national examination administration and marking. Grade 4 and incoming Form 1 (Class 8 graduates) learners will be required to stay at home as other learners complete their third Term.

“Pre-Primary 1 & 2; Grade 1, 2 & 3; Class 5, 6 & 7; and Form 1, 2 & 3 learners will start their Term 2 on 4th January, 2021 and end on 19th of March 2021 together with the Grade 4 and candidate classes (Class 8 and Form 4). All 4-year-olds will join PP1 in July 2021″ said the cabinet secretary.

KCSE candidates are scheduled to sit for their examinations proper beginning on the 19th of March 2021 with French, German Arabic, Music and Kenyan sign language listed as the papers of the day. The candidates are planned to sit for the final examinations on 21st of April with those undertaking Home science, Art and design, power mechanics, electricity, drawing and design computer studies and aviation technology having their tests on the day.

KCPE candidates are scheduled to have their rehearsals on Friday the 19th of March with examinations set to kick off on Monday the 22nd with Mathematics, English language and composition as the first tests.

Tuesday will see candidates sit for their science, Kiswahili lugha and Kiswahili insha papers. The exercise will close on Wednesday the 23rd with candidates sitting for social studies and religious studies paper.

According to Magoha, Grade four learners under the competency-based curriculum will transition to Grade 5 in July. Magoha saying the government remains committed to ensure the safety of learners adding that critical lessons have been learnt during the phased re-opening that saw Grade 4, standard 8 and Form 4 learners resume in-person learning in October.

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia urging teachers to employ innovative measures to ensure that the curriculum is covered fully. This even as she revealed that TSC has negotiated with the teachers’ medical scheme provider to have teachers covered for Covid-19 related illnesses.

The latest development comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country with the number of confirmed cases in the country hitting 70,245 on Sunday after 972 people tested positive from a sample of 6,648. The number of those who have succumbed to the contagion now stands at 1,229 after 20 patients succumbed to the virus on Sunday with the country having cumulatively conducted 789,952 tests.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had during his state of the nation address on Thursday directed the ministry of education to issue a revised 2021 academic calendar within 14 days ahead of the full re-opening of schools planned for January.

In-person learning for learners in Grade 4, class 8 and Form four had resumed in October across the country with learners having to deal with extended learning schedules to recover lost time and regularize the national academic calendar that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing the phased re-opening of schools in early October, the education ministry had issued an 11-week school calendar for the learners for their second and third terms that will see learners break for just a week during the December holiday.

The learners are scheduled to break for the end of their second terms on 24 December and resume learning on 4 January to kick off the third term.

The phased reopening gave priority to the pioneer Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) class, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates. The decision to reopen schools in phases followed advise from the education task-force committee on Covid-19 with the education ministry saying it will monitor the situation before making a decision on when learning for the rest of the learners in primary and secondary schools will resume.