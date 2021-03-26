Physical learning, sports activities suspended amid soaring COVID-19 cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Friday directed the immediate suspension of all on-going physical learning in educational institutions including universities, tertiary and vocational colleges.

President Kenyatta said the move is occasioned by the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country which has soared to a 22 per cent positivity rate.

Candidates sitting for their examinations and those in medical training institutions will however continue in learning until otherwise notified.

The Head of State further directed that all sporting activities are also suspended.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Similarly operations of sporting and recreational facilities including Members Clubs are suspended until it is otherwise directed,” he said.

During his 13th Presidential address, President Kenyatta also noted that international travel into and out of the territory of the Republic shall continue in accordance with the existing guidelines on foreign/international travel.

“All persons coming into the country must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR Certificate, acquired no more than 96 hours prior to arrival into the Country; with the PCR Certificate also having been validated under the Trusted Travel platform for those travelling by air,” he stated.

In light of the abuse of curfew passes and exemptions and its role in the steep increase in infections, the Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of the National Government jointly with the Ministry of Health have been directed to immediately review the protocols for reissuance of curfew passes and exemptions.

In that regard, in the intervening period, all passes issued are hereby vacated