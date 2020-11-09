In Pictures as Kenya U20 soccer beat Sudan U20 2-1 in Nairobi

Written By: Bernard Okumu
13

Kenya's U20 striker Broian Wanyama watches as his strike puts Kenya level with Sudan during the Friendly Match at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.Kenya won 2-1

 

The  National Under 20 soccer team ‘Rising Stars’ registered   a 2-1 win against Sudan on November 6th 2020 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

We Revisit the moments, in PICTURES, as captured by Jackson Mnyamwezi.

Kenya U20 player Chibungu Alfonce speeds away during the encounter

 

Both teams used the match to prepare for the forthcoming  CECAFA Under 20 championship due in Arusha, Tanzania,  November 22nd-December 6th.

Sudan National U20 soccer team receive instructionsduring a water break

 

The two teams form group C whose other member is Ethiopia.

The national Under 20 soccer team players

 

Group A have hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, and Group B is composed of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

Kenya U20 players Luteya Steiner and Bonface Mwadime gesture as ther celbrate Kenya’s second goal in the match.

 

 

 

