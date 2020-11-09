In Pictures as Kenya U20 soccer beat Sudan U20 2-1 in Nairobi

The National Under 20 soccer team ‘Rising Stars’ registered a 2-1 win against Sudan on November 6th 2020 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

We Revisit the moments, in PICTURES, as captured by Jackson Mnyamwezi.

Both teams used the match to prepare for the forthcoming CECAFA Under 20 championship due in Arusha, Tanzania, November 22nd-December 6th.

The two teams form group C whose other member is Ethiopia.

Group A have hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, and Group B is composed of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

