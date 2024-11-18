Award-winning musician Bensoul entertained fans recently at the Milan lounge.

The Grammy-winning songwriter performed during the launch of the luxury tequila brand Don Julio.

Speaking at the event, Victoria Mbugua, the Brand Manager said that the company’s strategy was to meet their clients where they frequented.

“The venue provided the perfect setting to showcase the unique qualities of our brand, and we were delighted to share the exceptional craftsmanship and distinct character of Don Julio 1942 with this sophisticated clientele.

“This reflects Don Julio’s strategy of actively engaging our consumers in spaces they frequent, ensuring that the brand continues to meet their needs,” she said.

Also providing entertainment for the event was Dj Fully Focus who provided a worthy soundtrack for the night’s festivities.