In pictures: Inauguration Ceremony

Kenyans, Dignitaries, Heads of State gather at Kasarani for the inauguration ceremony.

Rigathi Gachagua takes oath of office

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta performs last inspection of the guard duty as Commander of Chief of the armed forces

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrives at Kasarani
Rachel Ruto sits at podium
President-Elect William Ruto and First Lady in Waiting leave Karen for Kasarani
Johnson Sakaja welcoming dignitaries, Heads of State at Kasarani.
Jubilant Kenyans at Kasarani stadium ahead of Inauguration ceremony.
