In Pictures: Kenyan influencers, personalities celebrate champagne day

ByNzula

The event was hosted by luxury wine company Moët & Chandon.

To celebrate Champagne day, 35 selected guests were invited to the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi.

Some of the personalities who graced the event were Michelle Ntalami, Octopizzo, Lucia Musau, Anita Nderu, Kate Kamau and Nick Ndeda.

Speaking about the celebration and the day, Aimee Kellen, Head of Consumer Engagement for Moët Hennessy Africa and the Middle East, said, “For a Maison with such a rich history of winemaking excellence, Champagne Day is an opportunity to celebrate how we have shaped the industry, distilling unrivalled quality into every bottle for nearly three centuries. Moët & Chandon’s sincere wish to share that joy with Africa and the world.”

Media Personality, Anita Nderu
Anita-Nderu-Aulgah-Natoh- Lucia-Musau-Michelle-Ntalami-Amina-Abdi-Rabar-Niyati-Pate
Business Owner Michelle Ntalami
Nick Ndeda, Mark Steve, Gboyega Ogunfuye, Vincent Ochieng, Frank, Eli Mwenda and Ali Oumarou
Media Influencer Vincent Ochieng

  

Latest posts

Celebrities pay tribute to Takeoff on social media

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Takeoff, of American rap group Migos, dead at 28

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Registration ongoing for singing competition ‘The Voice’

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: