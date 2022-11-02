In Pictures: Kenyan influencers, personalities celebrate champagne day

The event was hosted by luxury wine company Moët & Chandon.

To celebrate Champagne day, 35 selected guests were invited to the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel in Nairobi.

Some of the personalities who graced the event were Michelle Ntalami, Octopizzo, Lucia Musau, Anita Nderu, Kate Kamau and Nick Ndeda.

Speaking about the celebration and the day, Aimee Kellen, Head of Consumer Engagement for Moët Hennessy Africa and the Middle East, said, “For a Maison with such a rich history of winemaking excellence, Champagne Day is an opportunity to celebrate how we have shaped the industry, distilling unrivalled quality into every bottle for nearly three centuries. Moët & Chandon’s sincere wish to share that joy with Africa and the world.”

