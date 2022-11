The fourth edition of the Smirnoff party took place in Kisumu.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), under the Smirnoff Ready To Drink (RTD) brand, treated tens of thousands of music and fashion fans to an electrifying weekend of top acts.

The fourth edition of the “Smirnoff Unleash your Edge Fiesta” featured top-tier performances from the region’s top hip-hop artists, including Khaligraph Jones, Wakadinali, Odongo Swagg, and Nexter artist Kamwana.

