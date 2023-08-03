Kizomba becomes a favourite pastime for Kenyans

In recent months, a captivating dance style has been making waves in the city’s entertainment scene, capturing the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Originating in Angola, the dance, known as Kizomba, beautifully fuses elements of African rhythm and Latin sensuality.

The dance style is characterised by close partner connection, intricate footwork, and strong dance and rhythm genes. For the rhythmically challenged, it might not be the best place to start.

Over the years, Kizomba has evolved into a global phenomenon, captivating dance enthusiasts across continents. Nairobi’s vibrant entertainment scene has been quick to embrace this enchanting dance, providing a platform for individuals to connect, express themselves, and celebrate culture through movement. The dance has not only provided a platform for self-expression but has also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among its enthusiasts.

Where to go for Kizomba in Nairobi

The Radisson in Upperhill is a great place to start. The hotel has embraced the Kizomba movement by hosting weekly Kizomba dance events that have become a highlight of the weekend. Every Saturday, the hotel comes alive with the captivating rhythms of Kizomba as they host a night of dance, music and cultural celebration. Starting from 7pm till late, dancers and enthusiasts gather to indulge in the magic of Kizomba, learning from each other and revelling in the vibrant energy of the dance.

The Nairobi Dance Project will be hosting a Kizomba night at the Ole Sereni hotel on Saturday, August 5 from 7 PM to 8 PM. There will also be complimentary classes from 8PM for those who wish to learn.

If you’re looking to learn more about the dance and fully immerse yourself in the culture behind it, the Morabeza Kizomba Weekend, Nairobi is scheduled to take place on August 11. This is a 3-day celebration of Kizomba’s unique African heritage and cultural tourism, with the goal of solidifying regional cooperation in the realm of dance and culture among African countries. It will include workshops, dance classes, food and entertainment from artists across Africa.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or simply curious to explore a new world of rhythm and connection, the Kizomba nights promise an unforgettable night of music, movement, and pure magic.